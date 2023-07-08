On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (.698 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN2

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 90 hits, batting .264 this season with 43 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 57 of 88 games this season (64.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has homered in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (20 of 88), and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had an RBI in 40 games this season (45.5%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (21.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 52.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (19.3%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .294 AVG .234 .359 OBP .306 .612 SLG .439 24 XBH 19 15 HR 8 43 RBI 30 43/16 K/BB 53/19 2 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings