Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 106 total home runs.

Houston is 13th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (413 total).

The Astros are 18th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Valdez (7-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Valdez is trying to pick up his 13th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Valdez will try to prolong an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/16/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.