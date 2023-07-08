Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mariners.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- In 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%) McCormick has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (16.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has driven in a run in 15 games this year (30.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 49 games (38.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.305
|AVG
|.216
|.387
|OBP
|.289
|.573
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|20/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|5
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
