Chas McCormick -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

In 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%) McCormick has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (16.3%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has driven in a run in 15 games this year (30.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 49 games (38.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .305 AVG .216 .387 OBP .289 .573 SLG .375 12 XBH 7 5 HR 3 15 RBI 12 20/9 K/BB 29/7 5 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings