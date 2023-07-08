The U.S. Women’s Open is in progress, and following the second round Jiyai Shin is in seventh place at E.

Looking to bet on Jiyai Shin at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Jiyai Shin Insights

Over her last six rounds, Shin has finished below par on three occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Shin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last six rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Shin has finished in the top 10 once in her past two appearances.

The past two times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

In her past two tournaments, Shin has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 33 E 216 0 2 0 1 $4,997

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Shin played this event was in 2023, and she finished seventh.

Measuring 6,509 yards, Pebble Beach Golf Links is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

The courses that Shin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,564 yards, while Pebble Beach Golf Links will be at 6,509 yards this week.

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of the field.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic was poor, putting her in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Shin was better than 48% of the field at the TOTO Japan Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.69.

Shin recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, worse than the field average of 2.7.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Shin recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Shin's three birdies or better on par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were less than the field average of 5.5.

In that last competition, Shin posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.1).

Shin finished the TOTO Japan Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.6), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the TOTO Japan Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Shin finished without one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Shin Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Shin's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

