Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .285 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 35th in slugging.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 56 of 77 games this year (72.7%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34 games this season (44.2%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.273
|AVG
|.297
|.333
|OBP
|.350
|.538
|SLG
|.428
|20
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|29
|31/12
|K/BB
|24/12
|0
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (1-5) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.86 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
