Kyle Tucker and his .465 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners and Bryan Woo on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 92 hits and an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 66.7% of his games this season (58 of 87), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (29.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 14.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has driven home a run in 34 games this season (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 34 of 87 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .268 AVG .313 .348 OBP .380 .433 SLG .513 16 XBH 16 5 HR 8 22 RBI 33 22/20 K/BB 26/19 8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings