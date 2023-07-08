Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .287.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 93rd in slugging.
- Dubon has had a hit in 53 of 70 games this year (75.7%), including multiple hits 22 times (31.4%).
- In 5.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has driven home a run in 18 games this year (25.7%), including more than one RBI in 4.3% of his games.
- In 54.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.273
|AVG
|.298
|.286
|OBP
|.333
|.359
|SLG
|.450
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|14/3
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Woo (1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
