When the Texas Rangers (52-37) and Washington Nationals (34-54) face off at Nationals Park on Saturday, July 8, Andrew Heaney will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the hill. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +155. The total is 10 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-5, 4.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Rangers and Nationals game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 34, or 59.6%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rangers have an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 31, or 38.8%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 15-17 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (-110) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Josh Jung 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+110) Ezequiel Duran 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+115)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.