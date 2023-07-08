Yuka Saso will take to the course at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California to play in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open from July 6- 9. It's a par-72 that spans 6,509 yards, with a purse of $10,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Yuka Saso Insights

Saso has finished under par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in her last 14 rounds.

Saso has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Saso has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

In her past five tournaments, Saso has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 23 -7 271 0 16 2 6 $1.5M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, which is longer than the 6,509-yard length for this tournament.

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is 6,509 yards, 58 yards shorter than the average course Saso has played in the past year (6,567).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Saso's Last Time Out

Saso was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging par to finish in the 66th percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 44 holes.

Saso was better than 70% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.83.

Saso carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Saso carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Saso had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

At that most recent outing, Saso's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Saso ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Saso carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Saso Odds to Win: +4500

