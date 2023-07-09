Brandon Bielak will be on the mound for the Houston Astros when they take on Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. An 8-run total is listed in the contest.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Astros and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those games.

Houston is 9-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 90 games with a total.

The Astros are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-21 25-19 18-13 30-27 33-31 15-9

