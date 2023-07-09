Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will attempt to defeat Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros when the teams square off on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 107 home runs.

Houston ranks 13th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 416.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Astros rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.67 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.255 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Brandon Bielak (4-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Bielak has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/16/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away - -

