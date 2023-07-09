On Sunday, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (44-44) visit the Houston Astros (50-40) at Minute Maid Park. Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while Brandon Bielak will take the hill for the Astros.

The Astros are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-125). The total for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (6-5, 3.82 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (4-4, 3.81 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 30 out of the 55 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have a 25-20 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Mariners have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 9-9 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Astros have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.