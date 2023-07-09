The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .226.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this season (34 of 64), with at least two hits 11 times (17.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (24 of 64), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .179 AVG .275 .275 OBP .348 .321 SLG .431 7 XBH 11 4 HR 2 9 RBI 13 36/13 K/BB 26/9 2 SB 3

