Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .283 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 74.6% of his 71 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Dubon has an RBI in 18 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 38 of 71 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.265
|AVG
|.298
|.277
|OBP
|.333
|.348
|SLG
|.450
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|15/3
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed nine scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.82), fourth in WHIP (1.016), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.