On Sunday, July 9 at 12:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (52-38) visit the Washington Nationals (35-54) at Nationals Park. Dane Dunning will get the call for the Rangers, while Patrick Corbin will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Rangers are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+170). The matchup's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (8-1, 2.71 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-10, 5.22 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-210) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.76 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 34, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 8-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Rangers went 3-7 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (39.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.