Robbie Grossman -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .227.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%), including nine multi-hit games (13.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 21 games this year (32.3%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .234 AVG .220 .306 OBP .299 .364 SLG .373 8 XBH 10 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 29/13 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings