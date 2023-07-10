No. 63-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas will go toe-to-toe against Federico Delbonis (No. 207), one of 12 matches in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 round of 32 and qualifying qualification final today in , . All the action will be streaming live on ESPN.

ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Rounds: Round of 32, Qualifying round

Round of 32, Qualifying round Date: July 10

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today - July 10

Match Round Match Time Viktor Durasovic vs. Mohamed Safwat Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Akira Santillan vs. Vladyslav Orlov Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Peter Gojowczyk vs. Alex Barrena Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Guido Andreozzi vs. Blaz Rola Qualifying Qualification Final 6:20 AM ET Lorenzo Giustino vs. Sandro Kopp Qualifying Qualification Final 6:20 AM ET Maxime Chazal vs. Max Hans Rehberg Qualifying Qualification Final 6:20 AM ET Damir Dzumhur vs. Elias Ymer Round of 32 9:00 AM ET Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer Round of 32 9:00 AM ET Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Facundo Bagnis Round of 32 9:00 AM ET Federico Delbonis vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Round of 32 10:20 AM ET Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti Round of 32 10:20 AM ET Neil Oberleitner vs. Vit Kopriva Round of 32 11:00 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Delbonis vs. Varillas

The 32-year-old Delbonis is 6-7 this year, and still seeking his first tournament title.

Varillas has gone 13-14 through 13 tournaments this year, but has come up short in securing any tournament titles.

In his 13 matches so far this year across all court types, Delbonis has played an average of 22.8 games.

Delbonis has played 12 matches on clay this year, and 23.2 games per match.

So far this year, Delbonis has won 71.4% of his service games and 22.4% of his return games.

Varillas has averaged 26 games per match through his 27 matches played so far this year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.9% of games.

Varillas averages 24.5 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 21 matches on clay surfaces this year.

Varillas has a 75.7% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (243 service games won out of 321) and a 21.1% return game winning percentage (68 return games won out of 322).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Mohamed Safwat Niklas Waldner 6-3, 7-5 Qualification Round 1 Viktor Durasovic Igor Zelenay 6-2, 7-5 Qualification Round 1 Peter Gojowczyk Peter Goldsteiner 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Maxime Chazal Matthew Christopher Romios 6-4, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Vladyslav Orlov Milos Karol 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Alex Barrena Matthias Ujvary 6-2, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Akira Santillan Jason Taylor 6-1, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Sandro Kopp Jonas Trinker 6-3, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Blaz Rola Roko Horvat 6-1, 6-0 Qualification Round 1 Max Hans Rehberg Benedikt Emesz 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 Qualification Round 1

