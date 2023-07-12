In the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday, Elena Rybakina, the No. 3-ranked player, and Ons Jabeur, the No. 6-ranked player, will be competing for a chance at the semifinals.

You can watch along on ESPN as Rybakina attempts to knock off Jabeur.

Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Jabeur vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

By taking down No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 on Monday, Jabeur reached the quarterfinals.

Jabeur was defeated in the round of 16 of her last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) 3-6, 2-6 by No. 67-ranked Camila Giorgi on June 28.

In her most recent scheduled match, Rybakina got a walkover win over Beatriz Haddad Maia at Wimbledon.

In the round of 16 of her most recent tournament (Bett1open) on June 21, Rybakina was eliminated by No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.

Jabeur and Rybakina have matched up evenly, as the two players share a split 2-2 record in four matches. Rybakina took home the victory in their most recent meeting on July 9, 2022, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Jabeur has taken six sets against Rybakina, good for a 54.5% win rate, while Rybakina has claimed five sets.

Rybakina has taken 53 games against Jabeur, good for a 53.5% win rate, while Jabeur has claimed 46 games.

Jabeur vs. Rybakina Odds and Probabilities

Ons Jabeur Elena Rybakina +140 Odds to Win Match -175 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +275 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

