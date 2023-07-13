On Thursday, July 13, golfers will tackle the par-72, 7,328-yard course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky in the first round of the 2023 Barbasol Championship, with a purse of $3.8M available. Trey Mullinax claimed the victory in the last edition of event.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Barbasol Championship

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards

Par 72/7,328 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Barbasol Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Lucas Glover 112th Taylor Pendrith 113th Kevin Streelman 142nd Carl Yuan 144th Ze-Cheng Dou 160th

Want to place a bet on the Barbasol Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Barbasol Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 2:22 PM ET Hole 1 Akshay Bhatia 12:54 PM ET Hole 1 Peter Kuest, Taylor Pendrith, Lucas Glover 7:40 AM ET Hole 10 Jonas Blixt, Grayson Murray, Kevin Streelman 7:18 AM ET Hole 10 Vincent Whaley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Harry Higgs 7:29 AM ET Hole 10 Cameron Champ, Chad Ramey, Chad Ramey, Tyler Duncan 8:57 AM ET Hole 10 Jeff Overton 2:11 PM ET Hole 10 Scott Harrington, Ze-Cheng Dou 12:21 PM ET Hole 1 Paul Haley, Austin Smotherman 8:02 AM ET Hole 10 Ryo Hisatsune, Ryan Gerard, Marcus Helligkilde 8:46 AM ET Hole 1 Augusto Nunez, Brandon Matthews

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.