Adolis Garcia is available when the Texas Rangers take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Nationals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 91 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .261 with 43 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 12th in slugging.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 90), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 41 games this season (45.6%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 52.2% of his games this year (47 of 90), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (18.9%) he has scored more than once.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .294 AVG .230 .359 OBP .303 .612 SLG .427 24 XBH 19 15 HR 8 43 RBI 32 43/16 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

