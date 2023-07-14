The Los Angeles Angels host the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Tucker and others in this game.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 93 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .288/.365/.471 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 56 RBI (83 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .240/.338/.387 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Ohtani Stats

Shohei Ohtani (7-4) will take the mound for the Angels, his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

In 10 starts, Ohtani has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.106 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks fourth.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jul. 4 5.0 7 5 5 5 4 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 6.1 4 1 1 10 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 7.0 5 1 1 12 2 at Rangers Jun. 15 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 5.0 3 3 3 6 5

