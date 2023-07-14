Bligh Madris Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Bligh Madris -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 14 at 9:38 PM ET.
Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Bligh Madris At The Plate
- Madris is hitting .111 with a double and two walks.
- Once in seven games this year, Madris produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- Madris has not driven in a run this year.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.154
|.000
|OBP
|.267
|.000
|SLG
|.231
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/0
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday, July 4 -- the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.106), and fourth in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers.
