Chas McCormick is back in action for the Houston Astros versus Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles AngelsJuly 14 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 1-for-2.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .257.

McCormick has had a hit in 30 of 51 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (27.5%).

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (15.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 29.4% of his games this season, McCormick has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 games this year (37.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .299 AVG .216 .384 OBP .289 .552 SLG .375 12 XBH 7 5 HR 3 15 RBI 12 24/9 K/BB 29/7 6 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings