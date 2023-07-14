Corey Seager is available when the Texas Rangers battle Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 26 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .353.

Seager has had a hit in 48 of 59 games this season (81.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (39.0%).

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (20.3%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Seager has driven home a run in 29 games this year (49.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 28 of 59 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .387 AVG .316 .451 OBP .368 .685 SLG .535 23 XBH 15 7 HR 5 27 RBI 25 21/16 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings