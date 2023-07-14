As play in the Hungarian Grand Prix nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Fanny Stollar against Kateryna Baindl. Stollar is +1200 to win this tournament at Romai Tennis Academy.

Stollar at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Stollar's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 8:45 AM ET), Stollar will meet Baindl, after getting past Tatjana Maria 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 in the last round.

Stollar Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Stollar beat No. 67-ranked Maria, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.

The 24-year-old Stollar is 2-0 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament win.

Stollar is 2-0 on clay over the past year.

In her two matches over the past year, across all court types, Stollar has averaged 26.0 games.

On clay, Stollar has played two matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 26.0 games per match while winning 53.8% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Stollar has won 60.0% of her service games, and she has won 48.1% of her return games.

On clay over the past year, Stollar has been victorious in 60.0% of her service games and 48.1% of her return games.

