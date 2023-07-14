Kyle Tucker is available when the Houston Astros battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-3.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.471) and total hits (93) this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 44th in slugging.

Tucker has had a hit in 59 of 89 games this season (66.3%), including multiple hits 26 times (29.2%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (14.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven in a run in 35 games this year (39.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .264 AVG .313 .349 OBP .380 .429 SLG .513 17 XBH 16 5 HR 8 23 RBI 33 24/22 K/BB 26/19 9 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings