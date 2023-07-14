Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (52-39) and the Cleveland Guardians (45-45) matching up at Globe Life Field (on July 14) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rangers.

The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (6-5) for the Rangers and Aaron Civale (3-2) for the Guardians.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Texas has won 26 of its 46 games, or 56.5%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 531 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule