Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia is available when the Texas Rangers battle Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4 with two RBI.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 94 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .266 with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 42 games this season (46.2%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 52.7% of his games this year (48 of 91), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (19.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.303
|AVG
|.230
|.365
|OBP
|.303
|.629
|SLG
|.427
|25
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|46
|RBI
|32
|44/16
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.