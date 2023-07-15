The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Estanislao Goya is currently in 24th place with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Estanislao Goya at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Estanislao Goya Insights

Goya has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Goya has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Goya has had an average finish of 40th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Goya has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 44 -6 265 0 14 0 0 $398,020

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Goya played this event was in 2023, and he finished 24th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 319 yards longer than average.

Goya will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year.

Goya's Last Time Out

Goya was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which was strong enough to place him in the 75th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.95).

Goya was better than 54% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Goya fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Goya did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Goya's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last outing, Goya's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Goya ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Goya had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Goya Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Goya's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.