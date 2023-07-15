Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 15
Jacob Meyers is available when the Houston Astros take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-3.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in 34 of 65 games this season (52.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 65), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has driven home a run in 14 games this year (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.174
|AVG
|.275
|.268
|OBP
|.348
|.312
|SLG
|.431
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|13
|36/13
|K/BB
|26/9
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Detmers (2-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing batters.
