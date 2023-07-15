Maria Gabriela Lopez, the most recent champ at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, will compete at this year's tournament in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Lopez at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Maria Gabriela Lopez Insights

Lopez has finished better than par twice and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lopez has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Lopez's average finish has been 41st.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Lopez has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -3 275 1 17 2 3 $744,530

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The previous time Lopez competed in this event, in 2022, she ended up the champion.

Measuring 6,561 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, three yards longer than the average course Lopez has played in the past year (6,558 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Lopez's Last Time Out

Lopez finished in the 47th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Lopez shot better than 52% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Lopez recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lopez carded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.0).

Lopez's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average (3.0).

At that last tournament, Lopez's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Lopez finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lopez fell short compared to the tournament average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Lopez Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

