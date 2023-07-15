Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mauricio Dubon (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with two RBI against the Angels.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 36th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 54 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (5.5%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has driven home a run in 19 games this season (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.
- In 39 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.295
|.270
|OBP
|.329
|.338
|SLG
|.442
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|16
|17/3
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Detmers (2-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
