Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Saturday, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 8 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .323 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
- Jankowski will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last games.
- Jankowski has had a hit in 30 of 46 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.348
|AVG
|.299
|.463
|OBP
|.382
|.455
|SLG
|.388
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|6
|5/12
|K/BB
|17/9
|8
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
