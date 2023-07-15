The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club will have Wyndham Clark in the field in North Berwick, United Kingdom from July 13-16, up against the par-70, 7,237-yard course, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Wyndham Clark Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Clark has finished better than par on 14 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In his past five events, Clark has finished atop the leaderboard twice.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Clark hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 26 -7 278 2 24 3 7 $10.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 223 yards shorter than the 7,237-yard par 70 for this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At The Renaissance Club, the scoring average is higher at +2 per tournament.

Courses that Clark has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,356 yards, 119 yards longer than the 7,237-yard The Renaissance Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark was in the 32nd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Clark shot better than 68% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Clark recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Clark carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Clark's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

At that last outing, Clark's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Clark finished the Travelers Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Clark carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Clark Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.