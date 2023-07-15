Yainer Diaz is available when the Houston Astros take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-3.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks.

In 61.5% of his 52 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 17.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .289 AVG .240 .310 OBP .248 .614 SLG .385 11 XBH 10 8 HR 2 14 RBI 7 14/2 K/BB 21/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings