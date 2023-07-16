The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick will take the field against the Los Angeles Angels and Hunter Renfroe on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Angels have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -150 +125 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've finished 33-25 in those games.

Houston has gone 22-15 (winning 59.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this game.

In the 93 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-46-1).

The Astros have gone 8-6-0 ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 26-20 18-14 30-28 33-32 15-10

