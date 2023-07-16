Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .269 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 60.4% of his games this season (32 of 53), with at least two hits 15 times (28.3%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (18.9%).
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year (21 of 53), with two or more runs three times (5.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.299
|AVG
|.242
|.384
|OBP
|.327
|.552
|SLG
|.421
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|14
|24/9
|K/BB
|31/10
|6
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Anderson (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday, July 8 when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.