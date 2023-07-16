Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, July 16 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .303 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

In 64.8% of his games this season (46 of 71), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (33.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 71), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 32 .341 AVG .264 .385 OBP .290 .611 SLG .424 16 XBH 13 9 HR 3 22 RBI 13 35/9 K/BB 35/1 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings