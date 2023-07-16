Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Josh Jung (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .275 with 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, Jung has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.271
|AVG
|.279
|.342
|OBP
|.310
|.476
|SLG
|.511
|16
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|28
|58/16
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 95 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
