On Sunday, July 16 at 2:35 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (54-39) host the Cleveland Guardians (45-47) at Globe Life Field. Martin Perez will get the call for the Rangers, while Tanner Bibee will take the mound for the Guardians.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Guardians have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.81 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.34 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 36, or 59%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 29-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (58% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Rangers went 4-6 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (40.5%) in those games.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win nine times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 1st

