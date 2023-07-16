The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .324 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Jankowski is batting .353 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Jankowski has had a hit in 31 of 47 games this season (66.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).

He has homered in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .348 AVG .299 .458 OBP .382 .449 SLG .388 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 13 RBI 6 6/12 K/BB 17/9 9 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings