Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .275 with 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Jung has gotten at least one hit in 73.6% of his games this season (67 of 91), with at least two hits 27 times (29.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has an RBI in 33 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 45.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (19.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.271
|AVG
|.279
|.340
|OBP
|.310
|.471
|SLG
|.511
|16
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|28
|59/16
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.53 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 1, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.53), 31st in WHIP (1.167), and 22nd in K/9 (9.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.