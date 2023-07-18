Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jonah Heim (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .287 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 59 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Heim has had an RBI in 35 games this year (43.2%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 81 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.279
|AVG
|.295
|.339
|OBP
|.348
|.552
|SLG
|.423
|22
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|34
|RBI
|29
|32/13
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 101 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bradley (5-5 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.28, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.
