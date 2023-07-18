A couple of hot hitters, Marcus Semien and Wander Franco, will be on display when the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth-best in baseball with 130 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .461.

The Rangers' .274 batting average leads the majors.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (554 total).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.207).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.

In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eovaldi heads into the outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi will try to continue a 19-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per appearance).

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays - Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Dane Dunning Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Brandon Bielak

