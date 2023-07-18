Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Rays on July 18, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Marcus Semien, Wander Franco and others when the Texas Rangers host the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Eovaldi Stats
- The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) will make his 19th start of the season.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Eovaldi has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks seventh, 1.020 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|5.1
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 25
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at White Sox
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|9
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 44 walks and 58 RBI (108 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He has a .273/.343/.442 slash line so far this year.
- Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has collected 96 hits with 21 doubles, 24 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .264/.332/.519 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 98 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.340/.452 on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 97 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI.
- He has a .322/.406/.512 slash line so far this year.
- Diaz has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.