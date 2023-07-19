Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 4-for-5 against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 52 walks while batting .249.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 97th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Bregman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer in his last games.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.4% of those games.
- In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (39.4%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (14.9%).
- In 46.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.247
|AVG
|.251
|.340
|OBP
|.350
|.379
|SLG
|.424
|10
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|33
|26/23
|K/BB
|27/29
|4
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.3 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.63 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 6.19 ERA ranks 67th, 1.479 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
