Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (52-43) will visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (37-58) at Coors Field on Wednesday, July 19, with a start time of 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +125. A 12-run total is listed in this game.

Astros vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (8-7, 6.19 ERA)

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 34, or 56.7%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 20-10 (66.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Astros have a 4-2 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Rockies have come away with 34 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 21 times in 65 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (-125) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+125) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (-111) Yainer Diaz 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+100) Jacob Meyers 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

