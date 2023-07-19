Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Rays.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager is hitting .348 with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Seager has picked up a hit in 52 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
  • He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Seager has picked up an RBI in 48.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this year (48.4%), including 12 multi-run games (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 27
.373 AVG .316
.442 OBP .368
.690 SLG .535
27 XBH 15
9 HR 5
32 RBI 25
25/19 K/BB 25/10
1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Littell (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday, July 9 -- the right-hander threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.