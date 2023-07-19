Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.234 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-6 with an RBI against the Angels.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .276 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 124th in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Dubon has had a hit in 56 of 76 games this season (73.7%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.3%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (5.3%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 55.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.257
|AVG
|.291
|.270
|OBP
|.326
|.338
|SLG
|.424
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|18
|17/3
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.63 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in the league).
- Gomber (8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.19), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 64th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
