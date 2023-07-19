Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .277 with 51 walks and 61 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 36th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 72 of 95 games this year (75.8%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (26.3%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (10.5%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in 36 games this season (37.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season (45 of 95), with two or more runs 12 times (12.6%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .295 AVG .259 .379 OBP .352 .489 SLG .373 21 XBH 16 8 HR 2 31 RBI 17 46/25 K/BB 43/26 0 SB 0

